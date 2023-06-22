New North End Book in the Making

Many books about the North End have been written. There appears to be another one on the way.

Friends of the North End (FONE) are currently seeking information, short stories, photos and a book title to put together a new book depicting the community in its early days.

Profits from the publication will be given to North End charities and non-profit organizations.

Send material to [email protected].

FOCCP Always Active

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will address and plan for future park events, activities and programs at the quarterly meeting on Tuesday, November 14 at the Mariners House 11 North Square.

Outdoor Dining Suit Dropped

A suit filed by several North End restaurant owners claiming they were discriminated by Mayor Michelle Wu’s decision to stop outdoor street dining in the North End has been withdrawn.

Following her decision to stop outdoor dining, the mayor formed a community task force to looking into the future of the program and how it affects residents and the business owners.

Park Theme Performances

Armenian Heritage Heart has been selected by the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy as one of the sites on The Greenway for their Momentum Greenway Dance Program performances for 2023.

Presented by Amazon, the events will explore the themes of the park. Dates to be announced.

NEWNC Elects Officers

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has elected its officers.

President Joel Faller, Vice President Roby Harrington, Secretary Amy Pollutro and Sergeant at Arms Kevin Fleming.

Fall Planning

The Friends of the North End Library at its June meeting discussed setting up for fall programs and events.

The volunteer group is asking for people to advise them of the programs they would like to see at the library next year.

In addition, the Friends Book Sale continues throughout the summer during all hours the library is open.

Gently used books are accepted but no textbooks, annotated or undermine books or reference books like dictionaries.

Sun Set Harbor Cruise

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) thanks to the generosity of Boston Harbor Cruises will host a fabulous Sunset Harbor Cruise on board the Frederick L. Nolan, Jr. on Tuesday, August 8.

Boarding time is 6:30 PM for a three-hour cruise. FOCCP is asking for recommendations for a DJ. Let them know at [email protected].

Concert and Fireworks

Part of the weekend long Harborfest celebrations is a pre-firework concert that will be held in Columbus Park on Saturday, July 1.

Concert begins at 6 PM and will feature local talent performing a broad and diverse range of music genres.

Fireworks on the harbor start at 9:15 PM.

Learn more at bostonharborfest.com/schedule.

FOCCP Volunteers Needed

Since the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park is now without its social media guru who is moving away, the group is looking for someone to take over the social media presence.

FOCCP also needs help with a number of tasks that are simple but critical to do at home computer projects.

Other tasks are planning and helping with the events in the park. Interested email [email protected] or [email protected].

Original Play at Old North

An original play “Revolutionary’s Edge” will be performed at the sanctuary of the Old North Church through September 19 three nights a week. The production runs for 45 minutes.

Boston Harbor Summer Events

More fun events on the harbor this summer have been planned.

Movies, music, fireworks and many other activities. Visit bostonharbornow.org/stay-in-the-know, to learn more.

Boston Gardens Field Trips

Members of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and others recently went on a field trip to Boston Gardens, touring the James P Kelleher Rose Garden and part of the Emerald Necklace.

The group went on to stroll the Fenway Victory Gardens, which were originally cultivated during World War II to help with wartime food shortage.

Next trip: Mayor’s Garden recipient contest for more information email [email protected].

North End Play Nights

North End Nights for the original play “Revolution’s Edge” at the Old North Church will be held on June 29 and July 1. Use code North 500 four $5 off your ticket.

FOCCP Social

More than 125 neighbors gathered at Tia’s Waterfront on a cold and windy night for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Social, organized by MaryGaye Grizwin who chaired the community membership event and dubbed it “The Spark in the Park”.

The successful event packed the entire bar and loft areas and the turned out was bigger than FOCCP imagined.

Complementary glasses of Prosecco were passed out and hors d’oeuvres were served.

Fall Prevention Workshop

A fall prevention workshop to discuss how to prevent falls with simple measures from reviewing medication to hazard-proofing homes will take place at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Services Center, 1 Michelangelo Street on Thursday, June 29 from 12 noon to 1 PM.

The workshop is presented in partnership with NEW Health. Lunch will be provided.