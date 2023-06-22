NEWRA Gives Backing to Increased Seating Capacity

A request by Joe Bova, owner of two Salem Street restaurants, is seeking to increase seat capacity at both eateries was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at its June 8 public community meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street.

Seating capacity at Al Dente would increase from 36 to 49 and Benevento’s from 40 to 60.

A community update and discussion took place relating to what residents feel are badly needed sidewalk conditions and repairs.

Reportedly, the city is preparing to repair North End streets, a walk-through was conducted with residents.

NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco introduced new District 1 Boston Police Captain Sean Martin.

Captain Martin spoke on issues relating to the neighborhood and answered questions posed by NEWRA members and other residents.

He also noted how important it is to have a community/police active relationship.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will take place on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street.