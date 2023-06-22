Mirabella Pool Opens June 24

The coolest place to be this summer in the North End is the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street.

Managed by Boston Centers for Youth and Families and the Nazzaro Community Center, the summer session at the pool will open Saturday, June 24 from 11 AM to 7 PM.

It is free to swim at the pool but, just as in the past summers, there some protocols in place.

Visitors must create a profile in the system at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration and register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF Mirabella, to avoid long lines.

There will be staff on-site to assist with registration but to guarantee a slot and prevent lines register in advance.

Registration will take place 24 hours before the following day’s session and will remain open until all slots are taken or until the season is half over, whichever comes first.

Preference will be given to residents.

Children under eight (8) need an adult in the water with them at all times.

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

Pool will be staffed by trained lifeguards.

Bring your own water and snacks.