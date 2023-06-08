North End Library Business Series Continues

So far, the Friends of the North End Library’s New Business Series has produced a lot of interest between local business owners and their neighbors.

Two successful series programs have already taken place twice and another informational and educational hour-long format has already been scheduled featuring the North End Creamery located on Salem Street.

Owners Sandy Russo and Ray Sciole will discuss how the business started and what it took to open and operate in harmony with neighbors.

Participants that will attend the Wednesday, June 21 series (6:30 PM-7:30 PM) will be served ice cream and be a part of a gift certificate raffle.