Gibbons Named Director of Horticulture at the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is pleased to welcome Brian Gibbons as its new Director of Horticulture. As a critical member of the leadership management team, Gibbons will help shape the Conservancy’s vision and mission and be responsible for leading the Horticulture team in sustainably managing the highly-specialized landscapes of The Greenway, as well as helping to engage the public with a premier public space.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join and lead the Horticulture team,” shared Brian Gibbons. “Using best ecological practices to maintain the unique landscapes of The Greenway, it is an honor to be chosen to work in the heart of Downtown Boston. I am looking forward to guiding The Conservancy’s horticulture operations year-round.”

With over three decades working in horticulture, Gibbons was most recently Director of Horticulture at the Connecticut College Arboretum in New London, CT, and the Director of Gardens and Glasshouse at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Prior to those roles, Gibbons was the Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Berkshire Organics Market and Delivery in Dalton, MA. Gibbons is a plant expert with deep horticultural knowledge and extensive experience in landscape design, operations and maintenance, project and partnership management, staff training, and budgeting. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture Science from the University of Georgia.

“We’re very excited to have Brian on board,” said Chris Cook, Executive Director of The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. “His extensive experience and commitment in the field of horticulture makes him the obvious choice for this key position. Our parks, volunteers, and team will benefit greatly from his deep knowledge and proven leadership.”

The Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Conservancy has sole responsibility for managing all aspects of the Rose Kennedy Greenway, including horticulture, programming, public art, maintenance, and capital improvements. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.