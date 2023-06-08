NEMPAC Opera Project Upcoming Performances

After two sold-out performances of Sondheim’s Into the Woods in 2022, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center Opera Project has prepared to once again work with the Boston Festival Orchestra for two presentations of Mozart’s Classic Opera Le nozze di Figaro at the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts in Cambridge.

NEMPAC will transform The Dante Alighieri Society into the lavish mansion of the former Conte and Contessa Almaviva, set in Cambridge.

Performances will be held on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

NEHS Files Proposal for Space at 133 Beverly Street

A proposal is on file at the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) for the development of space at 133 Beverly Street at Lovejoy Wharf that will serve the North End community.

Filed by the North End Historical Society, three years ago, for NEHC to have civic/cultural space for a museum.

Three other proposals have been submitted by non-profit organizations.

NEHC plans to construct a modern facility complete with touchtone displays and exhibition space for historical artifacts.

The Society claims this space was created to be occupied by a non-profit that will serve the North End community culturally and educationally.

Back in 2020, the BPDA initiated an RFP but had to delay a final decision process due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Society pointed out the fact that the West End has a museum, there’s an African American Museum on Beacon Hill and Chinatown has its own community/civic space, so it’s time for the North End to have their own civic/cultural space for its museum.

A public hearing was held on June 1.

St. Leonard Church 150th Celebration

The New England Aquarium was the location of St. Leonard Church 150th anniversary celebration that attracted many supporters, parishioners and friends.

Pastor Michael Della Penna welcomed as many attendees as possible.

The planning committee who organized this very successful celebration were: Claudia Carroll, Father Michael, Toni Gilardi and Michael Bonetti.

Plant Your Own Window Box

The Nazario Community Center on North Bennet Street will once again be the site where residents can bring and fill a window box with soil and plants.

A window box will be provided, one to each participant, with plants and soil while supplies last.

The event sponsored by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 10 AM to 3 PM in the Center’s Garden. The event is free.

Gardening experts Al Skinner, Robyn Reed and Meg Drselak as they did last year will teach how to the planting of the window boxes.

Full House at FOCCP Social

A “Spark the Park” successful benefit membership social bash took place at Tia’s Waterfront on Atlantic Avenue, hosted the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

The annual event attracted a full-house of members, new members, sponsors and others.

Funds generated from memberships and sponsors allows FOCCP to help maintain the popular park at the edge of the North End. Money raised also allows FOCCP to provide numerous events, activities, programs and other festivities for the neighborhood and tourists.

Father’s Day Event

An enjoyable Father’s Day luncheon celebration will be held on Friday, June 16 by ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, 1 Michelangelo Street.

Let’s Party for the Park

A benefit to kick-off a new initiative of the Friends of Armenian Park, on The Greenway, to broaden their reach by engaging their generation with the park, will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

The party features Stoical Wines: Wines from Armenia.

Special parking rate is available at the hotel.

