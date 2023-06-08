Wellness Series Starts at Armenian Park

By Tricia Sabbey

A new wellness series has started at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway each Tuesday at 10:30 AM and we will run weekly through August with the exception of July 4.

Katrina Piehler, a Mindful Movement Teacher, Wellness Coach and Massage Therapist, is offering this beneficial group experience in conjunction with the Friends of Armenian Heritage.

“We’re so excited to be offering a mid-morning (10:30 AM) guided mindfulness break and community walking meditation on the labyrinth at the park this summer,” Piehler said.

The City of Boston Office of Human Services, Boston Public Health Commission and The Greenway Conservancy helped make this program possible.

Armenian Heritage Park is the perfect spot to come together for this experience with flowing water featured in an oasis in the heart of the city.