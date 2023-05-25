Mother’s Day Festivities at NSC

It was a great day for local senior residents who filled the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center for a festive Mother’s Day celebration with friends, center staff and elected officials.

Senior moms enjoyed a homemade brunch consisting of sausages, bacon, scrambled eggs, waffles, coffee and juice.

Party participants received a colorful plant as a favor to take home.

Robin Sidell and Dan Connolly from North Square Grill sponsored the plants and brunch.

Sen. Lydia Edwards, Reps. Aaron Michelwitz and Jay Livingstone and Counselor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta also sponsored plants.

In addition, Strada 234 organize several other gifts for the seniors.