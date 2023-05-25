FOCCP President Elected to 14th Term

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) at their annual meeting elected Joanne Hayes-Rines president of the very active neighborhood non-profit organization for a 14th term.

Joanne has been a member of FOCCP for 20 years and enjoys being involved with the many special events, activities and the many fun filled family programs that take place in the popular park throughout the year.

She likes to be involved in the key role FOCCP plays in the maintenance of the park, working with volunteers and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department that worked together to keep the park’s gardens and the park clean and beautiful for residents and tourists to enjoy all year long.

Joanne’s inspiring energy and dedication has clearly been recognized by the community and her tireless efforts helping make the park a true extension of the neighborhood for everyone to visit and enjoy.

“Joining FOCCP was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “From the beginning I made many wonderful friendships, which isn’t easy to do when you are new in the city and don’t have a dog or kids,” she added.

“Thirteen years as president has flown by. It’s inspiring to be part of an all-volunteer group of neighbors who work together to care for the gorgeous park used as a stage for events for neighbors and tourists having fun while doing it all,” she said. It’s clear Joanne cares about the park and the role it plays in the community.