Boston Traffic Advisory for May 24-28

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay/ Downtown/ Seaport

Boston Police Department’s “Run to Remember Road Race” – Sunday, May 28, 2023

The “Run to Remember Road Race” is actually two (2) races combined into one (1) event.

The first race to start at 7:00AM is a Half-Marathon, thirteen and one tenth miles (13.1 miles) with the second race, a five (5) mile race, also starting at 7:00 AM.

Both races start at the World Trade Center on Seaport Boulevard and will follow the same route until all runners reach the Longfellow Bridge area, where the Half Marathon will run over the bridge into Cambridge, return over the same bridge, and follow the same route as the five (5) mile race onto Charles Street, back to the starting location at the World Trade Center.

The actual 5-mile route is as follows: Seaport Boulevard, right onto Atlantic Avenue, left onto State Street, right onto Cambridge Street, left onto Charles Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue Outbound, left onto Berkeley Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue Inbound, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto State Street, right onto Congress Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue, right onto Seaport Boulevard.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets and road closures should be anticipated to accommodate the runners:

• Beacon Street, Southside (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

• Cambridge Street, Southside (even side), from Court Street to Charles Circle

• Court Street, Both sides, from State Street to Cambridge Street

• Seaport Boulevard, Both sides, from B Street to Atlantic Avenue

• State Street, Both sides, from Atlantic Avenue to Court Street

West End

Canal Street Pedestrian Way for Playoffs (Game 5)- Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Mayor’s Office will be hosting a pedestrian-only event on Canal Street so fans can gather and celebrate in a car-free environment. This event will be repeated for both the Celtics as they progress through the playoffs. Parking restrictions and street closures will occur on the following street:

• Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street.