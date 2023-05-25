ABCD’s Free Tax Assistance Yields $5.4 Million in State and Federal Refunds

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) recently closed out the 2023 tax season having helped 3,103 residents complete their state and federal tax returns, resulting in $5.4 million in federal and state refunds combined, and $498,691 in Child Tax Credits (CTC). There were nearly 500 Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) eligible returns, 16% of the total number of returns completed.

In January, ABCD IRS-certified tax preparers began preparing and electronically submitting returns through in-person appointments and document drop off. ABCD provided free tax assistance at 11 of ABCD;s neighborhood sites and at two satellite sites for Boston and Mystic Valley residents who earned $60,000 or less in 2022.

“ABCD is proud to be a longstanding partner with the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Boston Tax Help Coalition,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “Free tax preparation services help empower people who are struggling by providing the necessary IRS-certified tax experts to complete their returns, ensuring that Greater Boston residents obtain every tax credit to which they are entitled. The economic infusion channels dollars back to hardworking families and revitalizes businesses in under-resourced neighborhoods.”

For late filers, two ABCD sites are still open for tax prep – the Mattapan Family Service Center and the South End Neighborhood Service Center. Residents can call 617-348-6329 to schedule tax appointments at those sites. Those who may qualify for free tax preparation services include:

People who earned $60,000 or less in 2022

People with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

ABCD is a co-founder of the Boston Tax Help Coalition, a public-private collaboration with the City of Boston, and other non-profits which seek to ensure the full participation of all Boston residents in the City’s economic vitality and future. In addition, ABCD is a member of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) network and also offers free tax preparation services in the Mystic Valley Area. Both the Boston and Mystic Valley coalitions fall under the federal VITA program. A nonprofit human services community action organization, ABCD provides underserved residents of Boston and the Mystic Valley area, with the tools, support and resources they need to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success. Each year, the organization serves more than 100,000 individuals, elders and families through a broad range of innovative initiatives as well as long-established, proven programs and services. For 60 years, ABCD has been deeply rooted in every neighborhood and community served, empowering individuals and families and supporting them in their quest to live with dignity and achieve their highest potential. For more, please visit bostonabcd.org.