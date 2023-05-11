Mayor’s North End Coffee Hour Set for May 24

Langone Park was the site of last year’s successful Boston Mayor Michele Wu’s community coffee hour in the North End that attracted many local residents and families, to meet the mayor and raise concerns in person or through a suggestion box placed in the park.

Partnering with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the mayor will once again be at this year’s coffee hour on Saturday, May 24 (weather permitting) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to once again offer residents the opportunity to present their concerns and issues relating to parks and other public places in general and pose questions on what city services are needed.

Like the previous coffee hour, many people are expected to flock to the park to express their opinions and ask questions.

The popular event will have Dunkin’ coffee, assorted munchkins, donut hole treats and fresh fruit provided by Star Market. Free flowering pots will be giving out, while supplies last and there will be a raffle for a Dunkin’ prize.

Mayor Wu said she is, “Looking forward to once again listen to residents and answer any questions they may have.”