Largest Pizza Festival Returns to Boston’s City Hall Plaza

The Boston Pizza Festival is pleased to announce its return to City Hall Plaza in Boston’s government center. The largest consumer pizza event in New England will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Boston Pizza Festival will feature over 30 of the best pizzerias in the New England and Greater Boston areas, along with select participating pizzerias hailing from Italy. The festival will feature something for everyone, with vegan and gluten-free options. Each pizzeria will be cooking in Marra Forni artisan pizza ovens. This year, Anheuser-Busch will be sponsoring the refreshments throughout the weekend, alongside 19 Crimes for the wine. The two-day celebration will also showcase a children’s pizza tossing station, an interactive pizza-making demo with the Dough Connection, and live music and entertainment.

“After a three-year hiatus, we cannot wait to bring back an impressive roster of pizzerias representing the best Boston has to offer, along with a few special selections Raffaele and I handpicked straight from Italy,” said Giancarlo Natale, co-director of the Boston Pizza Festival. “Our hope is to make this year our biggest and best Boston Pizza Festival to date.”

Admission to the festival is free, with pizza tokens available for $3.00 available for purchases in varying packages upon arrival. Each token is good for one full-size slice of pizza.

“From classic Margheritas to creative toppings and artisanal pies, the Boston Pizza Festival will showcase the very best of the vibrant pizza scene in Boston and beyond,” said co-director, Raffaele Scalzi. “We look forward to continuing to share our passion for pizza with fellow Bostonians and visitors as the festival returns to the city.

Some of the participating pizzerias include:

• Rina’s Pizzeria (Boston, MA)

• da LaPosta (Newton, MA)

• Florina Pizzeria (Boston, MA)

• Montebella’s (Gluten-Free)

• DaCoopas Pizza (East Boston, MA)

• Motor City Detroit Pizza (Detroit, MI)

• Il Sarago (Calabria, Italy)

• Pizza Taxi (Amalfi Coast, Italy)

• Wicked Cheesy (Tewksbury, MA)

• Cafe Quattro (Boston, MA)

• Eat Cini’s (Boston, MA)

And a dessert pizza booth selling Nutella pizzas!