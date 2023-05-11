NEWRA Meeting Tonight

Tonight, May 11, a public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents Association (NEWRA) topics include:

Thandine Brown, director and Rakia Islam, manager, engagement and operations will discuss the application and funding process for affordable housing preservation and open space and recreation.

Lolando Spinola, Senior program manager of Walk Massachusetts, will discuss their mission to improve walkability.

Other discussions that will take place are sidewalk and street repairs, and North End Waterfront Climate Alliance.

NEWNC/NEWRA Meetings

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly public meeting will be held on Monday, June 12 at 7PM at the Mariners House, North Square.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly public meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center, North Bennet Street on Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 PM.

Both community meetings are open to the public. Agendas will be announced.

FOCCP Summer Movie Series

Starting in July and continuing through August the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold its Summer Movies Under the Stars Program at the Park.

Residents and their families can take chairs or blankets, sit down and enjoy movies starting at dusk.

Summer Movies

July 16, Midnight in Paris.

July 23, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

July 30, The Secret Life of Bees.

August 6, Ghost (1990).

August 13, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

August 20, Glass Onions, A Knives Out Mystery.

Celebration of Public Art

American Heritage Park on The Greenway on May 6 held a reception to celebrate the 2023 reconfiguration of the abstract sculpture located in the park.

There were many guest speakers, a World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One in Peace and Harmony and refreshments hosted by Starbucks.

The special event attracted many people that viewed all the artwork in the park, including the end results of the annual splitting into halves of the abstract sculpture to create a new shape.

NEW Health Bocce Tournament

NEW Health held its inaugural benefit Viva la Bocce Tournament at Langone Park on Commercial Street.

Many residents showed up for the tourney that also featured snacks, refreshments, raffles, giveaways, donation opportunities to support NEW Health and tables from other community organizations.

Other bocce tournaments will be scheduled.

Wellness Event Held

The Star Market Osco Pharmacy Team and ABCD NE/WE NSC recently held a Wellness event at 1 Michelangelo Street.

The pharmacy discussed medication, pharmacy information, immunization and answered questions. Participants enjoyed lunch and beverages at the successful event.

Fitness Classes at Columbus Park

Free Fitness Classes are being offered by Boston Public Health Commission and Parks Department at Christopher Columbus Park on Mondays at 6 PM through September 4.

A strength and conditioning class will take place at each session.

Library Seeks Website Help

The FONEL website has been down for a wild, and the North End Library, 20 Parmenter Street, is seeking someone who knows the Word Press program or another program which software is used to build a website.

The library would like a recommendation of a website builder who can find a reasonable price to build a new website. Contact [email protected].

Library Classes

The North End Library, 20, Parmenter Street has many events, programs and activities scheduled through May including:

Chess Instruction (adults) on Mondays at 2:30 PM.

Mah Jongg for all levels, instruction available Fridays through May 19 at 10 AM.

Chair Yoga Fridays at 10am through May 19.

Book Club: The Big Sleep by Raymond Chandler, May 31 at 6pm.

For additional classes email [email protected].

FOCCP Independence Celebration

Talking about planning ahead, that’s just what the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have done, already to provide a fun-filled family Independence Day Celebration at the park this July 8 from 12 noon to 3 PM.

Many themes related activities, games, events and a parade around the park will be a part of the festivities.

Coordinated each year by FOCCP, the special and popular event is open to the public and is expected to be bigger and better community event this year.