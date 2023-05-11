Old North Illuminated Manages Historic Site

Formally, the Old North Church Foundation of Boston, now the Old North Illuminated formed in 1991 as a non-profit currently operates and manages the historic site located in the heart of Boston’s North End on Salem Street.

Attracting 500,000 visitors a year, the church provides interpretive education and preservation programs at the iconic historical site known for its One if by Land, Two if by Sea lantern hanging that led to the Midnight Ride of Paul Revere that started the Revolutionary War.

The Illuminated overseas the preservation of what is an enduring symbol of American Independence while serving a wide-range audience creating meaningful experiences through educational outreach, site specific programming and historical analysis.

In collaboration with the City of Boston, US National Park Service, the Freedom Trail and other non-profits, the Illuminated fosters educational and interpretive programs for students and visitors, while engaging the public in the church’s history and its role in inspiring liberty and freedom.

The historical site provides an in-depth view of the building that served wealthy merchants, government officials and skilled tradesmen. Currently, a major crypt restoration and preservation project is underway at the site which will provide additional access for more visitors to view the crypt.