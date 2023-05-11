2023 N.E.A.A. Opening Day of Baseball Honors Alfredo Vilar

Baseball is meant to be played in sunshine and bright skies, April 29, was anything but that. However, when the North End Athletic Association (N.E.A.A.)puts on a celebration a little cool weather never gets in our way! Opening Day of the 2023 season went off without a hitch, 6 games of baseball were played and more importantly we honored a long-time volunteer, Alfredo Vilar who gave over 25 years of service to the youth and families of our program and the North End Community. Langone Park was packed with family, friends, former players, parents, coaches and NEAA greats past and present to honor Al! Surrounded at the pitchers’ mound by his wife Angela and son Guarino and daughter Isabella, Al was thanked for his service by Senator Lydia Edwards, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Mayor Wu’s North End Liaison Ciara D’Amico, and Karen D’Amico from Rep. Aaron Michlewitz’ Office. All who provided certificates of recognition to Al. Commissioner Ralph Martignetti, NEAA Chairman Ted Tomasone and Sports Coordinator John Romano all praised Al and thanked him for his dedication to the NEAA and for his work with the youth of the neighborhood. Al threw out the first pitch of the season to a standing ovation – a strike of course!

Chairman of the NEAA Ted Tomasone also presented John Romano with a Signature NEAA Rocking Chair for all his years of dedicated service to the NEAA and youth of the North End!

The program concluded with the Colors being presented by the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard and the National Anthem played on the keyboard by N.E.A.A. player and budding music star Leo DelloRusso! As the field was being cleared for the players, Leo warmed up the crowd with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

The N.E.A.A. also provided coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, muffins, and munchkins in the morning. An all- day BBQ, Face painting and a Balloon Artist. Boston Police Area A-1 provided free Ice Cream with Sgt Chevrette and officers from Area A-1. The Boston Red Sox Foundation provided the 2007 Red Sox World Series Trophy for families to take photos with and MassDOT had an information table on the upcoming full time closure of the Sumner Tunnel for 8 weeks this summer from July 5th to August 31st.

Any event of this magnitude requires sponsors. Thanks goes out to Watermark Donut Company for providing the Dunkin Donuts Breakfast. A special THANK YOU goes out to “Friends of Matty B” who sponsored the entire event. Matty played for the NBSS Little League team and was an Allstar player. Ciara D’Amico from Mayor Wu ‘s Office also provided a dozen baseballs to the N.E.A.A. for the Opening Day Games. Thank you also to the Post Gazette for providing the printing of the beautiful opening day fliers and to the following people who volunteered to serve food and help with event – Patricia Romano, Lainie & Mark Driscoll, Andrew Lamb, Mary Garippo, Oscar Flores, Ned Shamon, Alissa Tizzano, Vivian Sanchez and Mariellen Burns. Raffle prizes were donated by Nick Foligno – Boston Bruins, Paul Toboni – Boston Red Sox, The PANIQ ROOM – Bettina Maklari-Ris, SOMA Yoga – Amy Leydon & Gina Schaak and Texas Road House.

The N.E.A.A. especially appreciates the dedication, help and support of its all-volunteer coaches, commissioners, and volunteers, without all of you, we would not have such a successful program. Please visit neaabaseball.org to see the schedule of games throughout May and June to watch fun N.E.A.A. baseball in action!