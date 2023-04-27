New Lighting in the Paul Revere House

Special to the Regional Review

The Paul Revere Memorial Association is actively at work on efforts to spruce up for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution. Its most recent major “winter” project involved installing new LED track lights in the Paul Revere House. The new lighting is less obtrusive, more responsive to changing ambient light levels, more energy- and cost efficient, and safer. The flexibility of LED fixtures allows for more setting options to better address the range of lighting needs in each room of the Revere House, across four seasons, with a soft look that is effective without being too “modern.” The Association worked with lighting designer, Available Light, on an elegant solution for this important historic site. As you might imagine, the installation was challenging but handled with extra care by our trusted electricians at Elcon.

Workers install new lighting throughout the Paul Revere House.

This project would not have been possible without generous support from an anonymous foundation, Diane Gipson, and the Freedom Trail Foundation Preservation Fund.

One of many planned 250th projects and programs, you can contact PRMA Executive Director, Nina Zannieri, to learn more about how you can help.

If you haven’t visited in a while, now is a great time to see the improved lighting. Remember, North End residents are FREE at all times.

In other news, the Association recently received notification that the museum has been awarded reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. This accomplishment places the institution in an elite group of only 1103 accredited museums nationwide. This distinction signals adherence to the highest standards of museum excellence in education, public service and collections care. Accredited since 1985, the museum is proud to again be recognized among the most prestigious museums in the US. In its letter of congratulations AAM noted: “We commend the Association and its small but mighty staff for successfully creating a financially stable, entrepreneurial, and well managed museum.”