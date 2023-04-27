Boston Magazine Names Edwards One of 150 Most Influential Bostonians

Special to the Regional Review

Last week, Boston Magazine released its annual selection of the most influential Bostonians, adding Senator Lydia Edwards to this list. According to Boston Magazine, a publication reporting on Greater Boston since 1805, increasing the list to 150 spots mirrors “the more-diffuse nature of power across the city as the former old boys’ network becomes more diverse and inclusive.” In fact, nearly half of this year’s list is comprised of women.

Sen. Lydia Edwards.

In selecting her for this year’s Most Influential Bostonians, Boston Magazine highlights Senator Edwards’ work on the Commonwealth’s mounting housing shortage crisis. Within one year, Edwards was appointed to the position of Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. Boston Magazine also emphasizes the importance of Edwards’ unique ability to make lasting and powerful relationships with key stakeholders and decisionmakers in the Commonwealth as a central reason in positioning her among this year’s list of Boston’s most effective and celebrated leaders.

The final list of Boston Magazine’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians reflects a profound shift toward leadership gender parity. Massachusetts residents can expect Edwards to continue to fight for the needs of her constituents. “I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to serve. Like with all accolades, I did not get this on my own. My family, staff, colleagues, and constituents all played a part and helped me. Even those that disagree with me teach me through respectful discourse. All I can say is thank you.” Read more about Boston Magazine’s May 2023 issue listing the 150 Most Influential Bostonians, here: https://bit.ly/3UUWGan.