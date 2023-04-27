Flamingo Restaurant Addresses Problems at Newra Meeting

Owners of the Flamingo Restaurant, 216 Commercial Street, formerly the Four Winds, were asked to attend the April 13 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center to discuss the late night, early morning operations involving several complaints registered by abutters.

The establishment has a 2 AM closing license that abutters are claiming about loud noise and other issues during long waiting lines and when the establishment is closing from Thursday through Saturday.

It was suggested that the owners higher a police detail to control the problem. The owners said they would look into it.

Beside loud noise, many other concerns need to be addressed including trash issue and people urinating in the space next to the restaurant.

Reportedly, the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has asked the owner to appear at their next meeting to discuss the same problems.

Should the North End have Historic District Protection? Was discussed by the Boston Landmark Commission’s Roseanne Foley, Chelsea Blanchard and Nichols Armata.

They presented information relating to past efforts and process moving forward.

Both NEWRA and the North End Historic Society have been looking into the possibility of a Protection District for several months.

The meeting was for informational purposes. No vote or action was taken.