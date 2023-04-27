St. Leonard’s 150th Gala

Many residents are working hard organizing the upcoming May St. Leonard’s Church Gala, a milestone Sesquicentennial that will be held at the New England Aquarium starting at 6 PM.

For tickets visit www.saintleonard’schurchboston.org.

FOCCP Membership Social May 17

It’s close to that time for the annual Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) membership social being held at Tia’s, 100 Atlantic Avenue on Wednesday, May 17 starting at 6 PM. Admission is free.

Library Business Series

Another informative “Know Your Local Business” series continued at the North End Library with the owner of Loft and Wine, who spoke on how, where, and when the business began.

Attendees were entered into a raffle for a gift card of $25 to be used at Sarah Garabedian’s North End store.

North End Library Programs

Chair Yoga for adults Fridays at 10 AM no registration required.

Chess Club for adults on Mondays.

Friday movies, books groups for kids, storytime, MCBA Book Club.

NEWNC/NEWRA Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next monthly public meeting will be held at the Mariner’s House, North Square on Monday, May 8 at 7 PM.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting will take place at the Nazzaro Community Center, North Bennet Street on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 PM.

Public is invited. Agendas will be announced for both meetings.

Donations for Mother’s Day Party

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center is seeking donations for its Mother’s Day Party on Friday, May 13.

The site is collecting: supermarket gift cards, individually packed treats, boxes of chocolates and toiletries such as soap, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and other related items.

Summer Teen Programs

Registration for a number of summer teen programs is currently underway.

Building on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s commitment to making the city a family-friendly place, these programs foster youth employment and life skills while providing teens with fun summer activities through the Boston Center for Youth and Families.