NEAA Baseball Opening Day April 29

A full day of baseball and many other activities including a BBQ will take place on opening day celebration of the 2023 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) season at Langone Park and Puopolo Park on Commercial Street.

The day will have six games of baseball from 10 AM through 4:30 PM with a first pitch ceremony at 1:45 PM honoring Al Vilar a coach, umpire, director and mentor for over 25 years with the NEAA.

Coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, muffins, munchkins and other goodies will be served starting at 10 AM. A BBQ will take place starting at 11:30 AM for the players and those that attend the festivities.

“This is for all players, even if they are not playing on Opening Day,” according to Baseball Coordinator John Romano. “Please come and enjoy the all-day program.”

The events will also include a face painter and a balloon artist, the Boston Police Ice Cream Truck that will give out free ice cream, a table from MassDOT with information on the Sumner Tunnel closure.

Romano noted that the NEAA is working on more surprises for the kids but they have not been confirmed.

The NEAA believes the 2023 baseball program will be one of the best, if not the best, they have a put together.