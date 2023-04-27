Seniors Celebrate Pasquetta at Neighborhood Center

A celebration of Pasquetta referred to as “Little Easter” took place at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center on Michelangelo Street with many older people attending the successful community activity while enjoying a good day at the Center.

During Pasquetta, everyone is Italian, so it is said and the Center made the occasion special for older adults, especially for those who recalled celebrating Pasquetta in Italy.

Conversation flowed easily throughout the special occasion, similar to a typical holiday gathering at the Center.

The group feasted on salad, chicken broccoli and ziti, eggplant parmesan and cannoli sponsored by LaFamiglia Giorgio on Salem Street. And there were plenty of leftovers to take home and enjoy.

Tables at the celebration were adorned with bright floral arrangements and chocolates.

Following lunch, seniors and elected officials enjoyed coffee and Italian cookies provided by Sen. Lydia Edwards and Counselors Gabrielle Coletta and Kenzie Bok.

“It has been fun for me and my staff to hold monthly events again as we continue to emerge from the COVID pandemic,” Julia Power, Acting Director at NEWENSC said. “The Center is looking forward to conducting more events.”