NEWNC Supports Liquor License Transfer

At its March monthly public meeting (Zoom) the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) supported an application by LoConte Restaurant, 114-116 Salem Street, for the transfer of their liquor license and the appointment of a new manager.

A request by Locale Pizzeria, 350 Hanover Street, to add cordials to its existing liquor license was also approved by NEWNC.

Reportedly, both requests were already approved by the City of Boston Licensing Board before the Council vote.

Boston District City Counselor Gabriella “Gigi” Coletta briefed the neighborhood group on her priorities and activities relating to the North End, a part of the district she represents.