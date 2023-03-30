Two Local Agencies Want To Run the Nazzaro Center

Now that it has been determined that a new North End Community Center will be developed adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street, the old community center on North Bennett Street, owned by the City of Boston, status is unknown at this time.

Once the new center is developed and officially opened, maybe before, the city will most likely start receiving Request for Proposal (RFP) for the structure that was once a bathhouse before it became a community center.

In the meantime, to neighborhood organizations, NEW Health and the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), are partnering to run the North Bennet Street building to support future neighborhood needs relating to the arts and health services.

The goal appears to be enhancing the existing senior space in the center to expand programs and activities to include health and wellness services, exercise, music, cooking classes and other services to meet the needs of the community.

Apparently, NEW Health has outgrown its current footprint, thus requiring additional space to accommodate the common growth of patients by expanding its healthcare services for residents into the center.

NEMPAC is reportedly been seeking to create a performing arts center for the past decade.

They would utilize the center’s third floor to serve the neighborhood, individual artists and art organizations by providing a unique area to establish a public rehearsals site in the heart of Boston.

The groups are currently advising the neighborhood, the city and elected officials of their intention to run the center.

The North Bennet Street facility will eventually become available now that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has provided city funding and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz secured $50 million in state funding for the Commercial Street new community center.