FOCCP Election of Officers Set for May 9

Friends Of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) regular scheduled quarterly membership meeting will include the community group’s election of officers and two Directors-at-Large.

Officers’ positions include: President, Vice President, Treasurer and Clerk.

Details on the roles and responsibilities of these positions can be found in the FOCCP I-Laws. All nominees nominate themselves.

Interested parties that want to be added to this slate of nominees should send an email to [email protected] with name and address and could include a statement in support of their candidacy. Nominations must be received by April 25.

Nominees are not required to be present at the May meeting, however, any nominee may make a brief two-minute statement to the members present.

For those nominees not present, the Clerk will read to the members the written statement submitted, if any, by the candidate.

The meeting and election will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at the Mariner’s house, 11 North Square at 7 p.m.