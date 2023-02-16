NEWRA President FOCCP Guest Speaker

Longtime North End resident and President of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA), Cheryl Del Greco was the guest speaker at the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) February meeting held at the Mariners House, 11 North Square.

Cheryl shared her excitement and passion for the North End Waterfront and her experiences with the challenges of local issues of interest.

“As President of NEWRA, she works with members, residents and city agencies to enhance and protect our historic Boston neighborhood,” according to FOCCP.

“Recognizing the negative effects of climate change in our area, Cheryl recently founded the North End Waterfront Climate Alliance to study climate resiliency and the need for flood prevention and readiness,” FOCCP added.

At the meeting she described the Alliance’s mission and how residents can help be a part of the solution. In addition, she spelled out the goals of NEWRA and its challenge to protect and enhance the neighborhood.

Cheryl’s full-time job is President of Media Strategies, a communications agency that provides strategic counsel to technology companies and trade shows.

She also serves as a mentor to start up programs run by Mass Challenge and the Consumer Technology Association.

Cheryl who is recognized as a dedicated neighborhood activist who truly cares about the community, she resides in.

“It was an honor for me to speak at the FOCCP meeting,” Cheryl said. “FOCCP is a terrific community non-profit organization that provides much-needed local events, activities and programs every year. FOCCP is one of the most active neighborhood groups in the community.”

The next FOCCP quarterly meetings will be held on Tuesdays, May 9, August 8 and November 14 at the Mariners House starting at 6:30 p.m.