New Board Members

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has two new Board of Directors, Tchad Cort and Caroline Twomey Lamb.

Cort is a logistic specialist who spent the last 18 years working with the Boston Public Schools.

Long-time North End resident and NEMPAC member, Lamb is a practicing aerospace engineer and has worked as a professional church accompanist, cantor and amateur harpist.

Anthony Riccio Remembered

As part of the 150th celebration of Saint Leonard’s Church Anniversary, Jessica Dello Russo, North End resident, hosted a social hour in the Parish Hall focusing on Anthony V. Riccio’s latest book, Stories, Streets and Saints featuring photographs and oral history from the North End.

Tom Damigello of the North End Historical Society and former resident Vito Aluia spoke of Riccio’s earlier years in the community.

Free Skating at Frog Pond

Friends of the Public Garden are offering free skating on the Frog Pond on Sunday, February 19. Five sessions: 10 AM, 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM and 6 PM.

Rentals will be available along with free hot chocolate. Limited to 225 skaters per session.

Children’s Winter Festival

Mayor Wu and the Boston Parks Department will host the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade campground on Wednesday, February 28 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The February vacation school week free festival is open to everyone and offers music, giveaways, winter activities, treats and crafts.

Also featured are large inflatable installations such as the All-Star Challenge, Everett Climb ‘N Strive and rides on trackless trains, a ski lift photo booth, slapshot hockey, snow throw pop-up mural activities, and EGO build activity and more.

This event is a family fun filled activity that should be attended.

Valentine’s Day Party

ABCD’s North End/West End Valentine’s Day Party was a great success. Attendees enjoy Chinese food and festive desserts.

Baseball Registration Underway

In order to coordinate a successful 2023 baseball program, the North End Atlantic Association (NEAA) has launched its baseball registration for boys and girls ages 4 to 18 years of age.

Programs include: Instructional and T-Ball (ages 4-5), Minor League (ages 6-8), Major League (ages 9-12) and two Dodgers Team (ages 16-18) that will play in the Lou Tompkins Baseball League.

Registration deadline is March 1, email [email protected] for more details.

Water Pipe Repaired at Park

When the water pipe broke at Columbus Park, near Atlantic Avenue, the lawn had to be torn up to make repairs.

The repairs took several days with the lawn and sidewalk becoming a mud bath.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department leveled the area and placed new sod on the area completing the necessary work.

Message Board Decorated

Meredith Piscitelli has decorated the Columbus Park message board, that depicts all the many ways anyone can get involved with the park which is managed by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP)

“She went above and beyond to decorate the bulletin board,” FOCCP said.

Library Opportunities

Residents seeking things to do can contact the North End Library where many programs, activities and events are available for volunteer assistance

Many fun-filled family and children’s programs are currently in place and many more planned.

Visit the library on Parmenter Street to find out what type of programs are available for you to participate in.

NEWRA/NEWNC Meetings

Residents should take the time to participate in local neighborhood public meetings to obtain important facts relating to the neighborhood.

This is an opportunity for residents to express opinions and offer suggestions on issues of interest relating to the neighborhood.

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will meet (Zoom) on Monday, March 13 at 7 PM.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will meet on Thursday, March 9 at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street at 6:30 PM.

Agendas will be announced.

Spring Books in Bloom

Friends of the North End Library at the February meeting looked ahead to the Spring Books in Bloom event scheduled for March 15-18 when the library comes alive with flower arrangements depicting books of all types and for all ages.

Learn more at [email protected]

NEMPAC Winter Recitals

During the month of January, North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) had more than 150 private instruction students attending recitals at 23 studios at three locations over three weeks.

NEMPAC musicians showcased their hard work and progress from this season including performances on piano, acoustic, electric guitars, voice, violin and flute.

Many NEMPAC students that performed were North End residents.

NEW Health Holds Vaccine Clinic

NEW Health recently held a COVID Vaccine Clinic where participants also received a $75 grocery store gift card, free food, a Valentine gift, and entered in a raffle for an iPad, Air Pods and a year of Spotify Premium.

Spaghetti and Meatballs Party Game

One of the favorite Italian family home cooked meal is spaghetti and meatballs.

Now, the is a family fun filled party game called Mi Scusil containing 420 cards for groups to laugh and enjoy with friends.

The game is perfect for large gatherings, 4-10 players. It features loud, aggressive fun packed questions, answers and dares.

Available on ambooksBoston.com.

Little Tykes Summer Camp

The Nazzaro Community Center Board of Directors is once again offering Little Tykes Summer Day Camp for boys and girls ages 6-12 at the North Bennet Street site from July 3 to August 18.

The camp will be held Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM.

The program offers plenty of fun activities like sports, field trips, arts and crafts, music, dance, and swimming.

Registration will be held on Mondays from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Center starting March 6 through April 3. Space is limited. Contact Patricia Romano at 617-880-9901 or by email [email protected]

Books in Bloom Open House

Friends of the North and Library will present a special event “Books in Bloom” at their Spring Open House from Wednesday, March 15 at 5 PM through Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 PM.

Books in Bloom is a special springtime event that pairs floral arrangements inspired by the cover, title or content of the book.

Several volunteers will create floral interpretations of their favorite book which will be displayed throughout the library.

A live demonstration will be held by Chris Jackson from Robin’s Flower Shop on Wednesday, March 15 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Chris will give some clever ideas and demonstrate what to do at home with store bought boutiques.

Informal tours with Head Librarian Catherine Halpin include celebration of live flowers, the unique library and the many services the library has to offer.

Tours available Thursday, March 16 at 11 AM and 5:30 PM; Friday, March 17 11 AM and 3 PM; and Saturday, March 18 at 11 AM. The display will be open to the public from Wednesday, March 15 at 5 PM until Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 PM during the usual library hours.