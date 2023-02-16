Sail Loft Garners Support From NEWNC for Outdoor Dining

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

The Sail Loft received unanimous support from the board of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) during a Monday, Feb. 13 meeting in its pursuit of approval for a permanent outdoor dining license from the City of Boston.

The restaurant located at 80 Atlantic Avenue is looking to use some of the space in the front of their building – owned by the city – for outdoor dining permanently.

The Sail Loft is committing to serving both food and drinks at the proposed six-table outside patio, and according to the owner, Jamie Tipping, the plan is to serve food until 10 p.m. and then have people off the patio by 10:30 p.m.

“We’re trying to make that permanent just so that we just don’t have to go through the process anymore – to be at the mercy – of, unfortunately, through the temporary process because I know there are issues with it,” said Tipping.

Stephen Miller, the attorney representing Tipping, explained that essentially by applying for this permanent license, the restaurant is renting the public space in front of the restaurant from the city for outdoor dining during a season defined by the city. Miller identified that season as from the beginning of April to the end of October but could not confirm specific dates.

In terms of what a permanent license means in this case, Miller said, “It would become part of the licensed premise allowed on a seasonal basis – the same as the liquor license – it would be part of the liquor license. So it’s not subject to review.”

Although the permanent outdoor dining license would not be subject to review, Miller did make it clear that it could come under review if there were ever complaints.

“Assuming that after 40 years, they continue to run the operation the way they have for the last 40 years, we wouldn’t anticipate any issues with any of the neighbors,” said Miller.

As for the temperature among abutters regarding this proposal, Tipping indicated that it has gotten overwhelming support.

When asked if he knew of any abutters or neighbors against his restaurant’s pursuit of the license, Tipping said, “Nope, not that I’m aware of … a matter of fact, many of them were saying you should apply for it permanently over the last couple of years.”

He referenced the Prince Building, both Lewis and Commercial Wharf, and other neighbors, saying, “We do get a tremendous amount of support from our neighbors.”

Cheryl Delgreco, an abutter, made her support for the Sail Loft known, saying, “We don’t have any issues with the Sail Loft – they’re a great neighbor. There are no lines or people hanging out up against our building smoking, drinking. I think we should let the Tipping family go do this.”

“As a resident of Commercial Wharf, I haven’t heard any complaints about outdoor dining on this small sidewalk area that’s right in front of their building.”

During the meeting, there did not seem to be many concerns regarding the restaurant’s proposition to go ahead and apply for the license. Although, there was some confusion with the process for obtaining the license.

For example, at one point, there were differing opinions between NEWNC board members about holding a vote because there had not been an abutters meeting regarding the proposal. However, there did not seem to be a solid answer from anyone, even the Neighborhood Services Department, regarding if an abutters meeting is even required in this process.

In what, right now, seems to be a process that is not clearly defined, the North End’s Liaison, Ciara D’Amico, mentioned that she would find out more. She also acknowledged the work Tipping has already done reaching out to abutters and has not heard any complaints.

“Jamie [Tipping] and his family, they’ve done everything so far in the right steps of what they should be doing. Communicating with the community, direct abutters, and neighbors within the last month or so,” said D’Amico.

Eventually, with D’Amico’s comments and Delgreco’s previous testimony in mind, the NEWNC board held the vote and supported Sail Loft’s license endeavor unanimously.

Tipping was thankful for the decision and said, “One of us is always there. Whether it be my daughter Meredith or people who have worked with me for over 30 years, and we’re always open to community suggestions.”

“I want to say thank you very, very much for your attention to this.”