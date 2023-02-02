North End Business Series Features Tom MacDonald

Friends of the North End Library Local Business Series Presents: “Tommy Mac Wicked Smaht Woodworking” located at 46A Cross Street in the North End.

Tommy MacDonald is the former host of the public television series Rough Cut and a graduate of North Bennet Street School.

MacDonald’s work has been featured with much acclaim in museums, magazines, newspapers and television.

At his business location Tommy builds custom fine furniture pieces and produces video content, his latest venture.

During his Wednesday night, February 15, 6 PM presentation he will discuss the process of creating furniture and other projects and answer questions concerning operating a personal business in the North End.

Representatives from the Boston Kirstein Business Library, a branch of the Boston Public Library, will be in attendance to answer general business questions.

Any North End business owners that would like to introduce their business to neighbors should contact: [email protected]