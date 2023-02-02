Luisi Receives Award

Former Executive Director of the North End/Waterfront Health Center Jim Luisi was the recipient of the Fred Carangelo Humanitarian Award.

Ted Tomasone, Chairman of the North End Christmas Fund Luncheon presented the award to Luisi.

Moran Receives NEW Health Award

Michelle Moran was honored by NEW Health with an Appreciation award at the North End Christmas Fund Luncheon.

Center Executive Director Vincent Scibelli presented the award to Rosemary McAuliffee in Morgan’s absence.

FOCCP Membership

The new calendar year signals a new membership drive foe the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

This is the 22nd year as an all-volunteer non-profit organization. FOCCP’s mission and focus has not wavered maintaining the vibrancy and safety of the park. The group provides many programs, activities and events at the park.

FOCCP Planning Long-Range Schedule

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) has a full year of events planned for the neighborhood.

Featured at the park is the Tunnel of Love through the month of February, and Independence Day celebration, Sunday Night Movies, a Fall Festival, a Halloween event and much more.

NEW Health Vaccinations

A vaccination clinic was held at NEW Health in the North End. All vaccines were available to accommodate every patient’s needs.

NEW Health provided breakfast, hot coffee and hot chocolate to patients that got vaccinated.

NEHC Membership Drive Underway

The North End Historical Society (NEHC) that has documented North End in many shapes and forms is seeking donations to keep the Society’s research and information flowing.

Donations are $20 for one person and $30 per family. For more info email North End Historical Society @ gmail.com. Tax deductible.

The Great Molasses Flood

January 15 marked the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood which killed twenty-one people, dozens of horses, destroyed property and damages the steel girders of the elevated railway that had trains running on it down Commercial Street, pushing everything in its Brown path also injuring over 100 people.

The actual words and description of this catastrophe as witnessed by actionable North Enders in Anthony Riccio’s book stories: Streets and Saints.

For more details or to purchase the book email: [email protected]

Outdoor Dining Decision

The Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion (OEOI) will make the final decision to change the outdoor dining policy for the City of Boston to include the word streets before and if outdoor dining can take place in the North End or other parks of Boston.

NEAA Baseball Registration

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) 2023 baseball registration is underway offering programs for players 4-18. Age is determined by how old the player is on April 30, 2023. All baseball age 4-12 programs will be co-ed.

Registration fee $55 can be paid by [email protected] or a check made out to the NEAA and mailed to NEAA, c/o John Romano, 30 N. Bennet Street, Boston, MA 02113.

Esplanade Fitness Class

Through March 5, the no member Project 261 Fearless Club New England and Lynx New England will hold around one class per week at the Esplanade with some of Boston’s most popular fitness instructors.

This is the fifth free season of the Frost Winter Series presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

For more details and dates visit www.FrostFitLaunch2023.eventbrite.com.

Valentine’s Day Party February 14

Many North End/West End residents will enjoy Chinese food and festive desserts at the upcoming Valentine’s Day Party at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) on Michelangelo Street. RSVPs are encouraged.