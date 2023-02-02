NEAA Baseball Registration Underway

North End Atlantic Association (NEAA) Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said, “Baseball season is right around the corner and we are looking forward to another fun-filled program for youth 4-18 years of age.”

He said, “We can’t wait to enjoy the warm weather, children smiling, laughing and running around our beautiful fields.”

The Instructional/T-Ball League for 4+5-year-olds will take place on Sunday mornings from 10 AM to 11:30 AM.

“This could change based on how many children that register,” Martignetti said. “If we get to many, I will put the four-year-olds 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM and the five-year-olds 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The Minor League (6-8) coach pitched to start and eventually player pitched, if possible, will be held Monday through Friday starting at 5:30 PM on the turf field at Puopolo Park.

“Because of the continued growth of this group, the NEAA has decided to add Fridays to the schedule,” the Commissioner noted.

“Richie Perry will be the Minor League Commissioner this season,” he said. “It is the first time the minors have their own Commissioner as the league keeps growing.”

“Richie has been with the NEAA baseball program for a long time and he represents everything we want in a commissioner. Please support him throughout the season,” Martignetti said.

The Major League (9-12) will play Monday through Friday starting at 6 PM on the grass field at Langone Park.

“In addition to playing NEAA teams, the NEAA has already scheduled games against the Hillhouse League. Home games at Langone Park, away games at the Boston Common,” Martignetti advised.

John Pregmon will once again be the Commissioner of the Major League. “John does a great job and as always support of parents is critical for the league to be successful,” Martignetti said.

Two teams will be playing in the Lou Tompkins All-Star Baseball League consisting of over 60 teams mostly from the Boston area and surrounding areas.

The Dodgers (13-15) will once again be coached by Kevin “Sully” O’Sullivan. “Sully has coached this team for the NEAA for the last few years and does a great job.”

This is a traveling team that plays half its games at Puopolo Park and the other half at various baseball parks throughout the city.

“This is a trial team and players must attend coach Sully’s tryouts and display the attitude and skills to make the team,” Martignetti pointed out. “The roster is limited to 20 players.”

“The league is competitive baseball, designed for players who are trying to get ready to play for the high school teams in the fall,” he added.

Dom DiCenso will coach the 16-18 Dodges in the Lou Tompkins League. “Dom has been with the NEAA for 50 years as a player, coach and most recently an umpire,” Martignetti said.

“He’s done a great job mentoring and teaching young man baseball,” he added.

Like the young Dodgers team, this is also a traveling All-Star team and players must try out. Players must attend coach Dom’s tryout to be selected to play on the team. The roster is limited to 20 players. The league offers players a chance to get ready for high school baseball.

In order to be considered for this year’s program players must visit the NEAA website: neaabaseball.org and register.

The fee is $55 and covers uniforms, baseballs, hats and equipment. Registration closes February 24 and payment is due by March 1 in order to schedule a spot in the program.

Registration fee can be paid by [email protected] Boston or mailed to NEAA c/o John Romano, 30 N. Bennet Street, Boston, MA 02113.

The NEAA will never keep a player from participating due to the inability to pay for registration. If the fee is a barrier contact John Romano at 617-750-9749. All information is confidential.

Baseball ages 4-12 start April 22 and ends June 30. The NEAA typically places All-Star teams in the Mayor’s Cup and the City of Boston City League offering an opportunity to continue to play into August.

Ages 13-15 Dodges opening Day is June 21 with Championship Sunday on August 13.

Ages 16-18 Dodges is June 21 with Championship Sunday, August 13.

The NEAA is seeking qualified coaches. Anyone interested should text Martignetti at 857-366-1213.

All coaches are CORI checked.