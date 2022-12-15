NSC Provides Turkeys and Gift Cards for the Needy

Thanksgiving was a bit of a more traditional holiday this year for many people.

“The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) was no exception,” according to Johanna Malone, Fundraising Specialists for the NSC.

“Although the Center did not have its annual turkey dinner, the Center had a special holiday experience for all who knocked on our doors for Thanksgiving meal staples or other assistance,” she said.

Fifty-two turkeys and 36 pumpkin pies were donated by Robin Sidell of North Street Grille and Deann Connolly, the team at Church on the Hill that provided 25 Star Market gift cards, Saint Joseph Society chipped in with 30 turkeys and 30 Stop & Shop gift cards.

In addition, 20 Thanksgiving totes filled with typical holiday sides and 20 turkeys were donated by Samantha Slater, Senior Project Manager and Faith Mark, Administrative Assistant of Sanborn Head & Associates and team.

The 7th grade class at the Eliot Upper School, the Federated Hermes, Strada 234 and the Water Connect organized food drives to help stock the Center’s food pantry shelves.

North End/West End seniors visited the Center on November 18 to pick up their gift cards.

Staff from Representative Jay Livingstone’s Office, Counselor Kenzie Bok and Counselor Gabriella Coletta bought Star Market gift cards for their constituents.

The NSC provided pumpkin pie and hot coffee. Counselor Coletta helped serve the refreshments.

Many seniors opted for the gift cards because a whole turkey was too much food for them. They liked the option.

This holiday season, NSC received over 100 turkeys and 75 gift cards from donors.

The North End Rehabilitation and Health Center sponsored a meal and as they do every month, the Regina Pizzeria donated 20 large cheese pizzas.

“Everyone that went to the Center received a feast for Thanksgiving,” Malone noted. “It’s our goal to give each senior family in need a gift card or turkey and thanks to charitable supporters, we did.”

The Center is preparing for the December holiday and once again is seeking donors and assistance.