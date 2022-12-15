Fireworks Display To Bring In the New Year

A spectacular fireworks display will be held on Boston Harbor to bring in the New Year (2023).

Through the hard work of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) and Boston Harbor Now hundreds of people can enjoy viewing the display from the park starting at 12 midnight.

“FOCCP and our friends at Boston Harbor Now have worked high again this year to keep the tradition of New Year’s Eve fireworks alive and well,” FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

“Besides being a beautiful way to bring in the New Year, the fireworks positively impact businesses in the neighborhood and celebration to the area,” she added.

The event is made possible through generous support from many sponsors including: Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, North End Boston.com, Fan Pier, Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Port Authority, Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment, Boston Haber City Cruises, Yacht Haven/Charlestown Marina, Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Seaport Community Grant Program.

Holiday Events in the North End

Many holiday events and festivities have taken place in the North End Waterfront area. Several fundraising events also took place.

Trellis Lighting

The annual Trellis Lighting at Christopher Columbus Park on The Greenway kicked off the holiday season with a flare. Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and the Boston Parks Department put the well-attended festivities together for the hundreds that attended the annual seasonal event.

Holiday Open House

The Friends of the North End Library held a Holiday Open House at the library with food, fun and music. Many library goers and others attended the holiday festivities.

N.E. Christmas Parade

The 50th annual North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Christmas Parade attracted well over 200 participants to see Santa arrived by helicopter at Christopher Columbus Park.

Following the meet and greet with the jolly old gent, Santa was paraded through certain streets of the North End accompanied by several bands and many cartoon characters.

Christmas Luncheon

This year’s North end Christmas Luncheon held at Filippo’s Ristorante was sold out. The annual luncheon is held to benefit local needy families and elderly of the community.

Christmas Program

Saint Agrippina Society again held a successful Christmas Program for kids at its Hanover Street Chapel. Children 10 and under took photos with Santa and received a gift, balloon, a gift bag and free face painting.

Toys for Tots

The Gilardi Group’s Toys for Tots fundraiser was once again a huge success. Many toys and donations were dropped by friends, customers, families and residents who enjoyed some food and good entertainment.

Enchanted Trolley

The 26th North End Holiday Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley visit and tree lighting took place at Paul Revere Mall bringing the holiday spirit into the community. The special event featured a visit by Santa, Wally, Blades and Mayor Wu.

Mike’s Pastry provided cookies, Locale supplied hot chocolate, North End Against Drugs (NEAD) also provided goodies and an ornament decorating station was made available by Representative Aaron Michlewitz.

Holiday Stroll

The 14 annual North and Holiday Stroll to support local businesses was also held.

Family Dinner/Family Talk

The North End Against Drugs (NEAD) held a successful Family Dinner/Family Talk at Saint Leonard’s Hall which was filled to capacity. NEAD plans to conduct further family events in the near future.

Candlelight Walk

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park held a candlelight labyrinth walk at the park on The Greenway.

Many Boston residents, The Greenway Conservancy, and the Boston Children Chorus attended the walk which also featured hot chocolate and festive cookies.

A collection of winter hats, scarfs and gloves took place for the ABCD Winter Drive.

Outdoor Dining Meeting

The City of Boston held two community listening lessons focused on hearing from residents and businesses on the goals of a permanent outdoor dining program and an updated from the committee’s team on the program.

Turkeys and Gift Cards

ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center with the help of many sponsors presented needy local residents with turkeys and gift cards for the Thanksgiving holiday. Now they are working on Christmas giveaways.

FOCCP Meetings

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) quarterly meetings will be held Tuesdays, February 7, May 9, August 8 and November 14. Meetings are held from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Locations will be announced.

BPH Advise

Boston Public Health (BPH) is encouraging people to get COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccinations. BPH also notes that masking indoors is very effective for lowering the risk of contracting respiratory viral illness.

Exceeds Goal

NEW Health’s Tuesday benefit exceeded its goal of $2,500 raising $6,500 including a generous donation from Garner Resources Consulting.

NEW Health help strengthen the community that relies on its quality healthcare, reliable and affordable options for nutritious food and help with ongoing mental health problems.

RMV License Update

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has alerted the public the US Department of Homeland Security has extended the Real ID full enforcement date from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

Every air traveler 18 years of age or older will need a Real ID driver’s license card on a TSA acceptable form of identification for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities.

Credentials can include in RMV issued Real ID or a valid US passport.

Drop off Letter to Santa

Today, December 15 is the last day to drop off your kids’ letter to Santa at the special mailbox that will go directly to Santa who will write back. Leave a return address.

The mailboxes located by the Christopher Columbus playground. Drop off a written letter into Santa’s mailbox address to Santa or use the pens, pencils, paper and addressed envelopes in the bag next to the mailbox to write down this year’s Christmas wishes.

FOCCP member Patty Kendell came up with the mailbox idea.

Harborwalk Sculpture Stroll

Columbus Park will once again be a part of the annual Harborwalk Sculpture Stroll organized by Boston Harbor Now.

The stroll runs from 1-5 PM on Saturday, December 31 with sculptures decorating the Harborwalk from the North End to the Seaport.

This year’s sculptures are snowman and snowflakes will celebrate the New Year.

Covid 19/Booster Shots

A Covid 19 vaccine and booster clinic took place at New Health North End site. The clinic was fully booked and recipients were entered in a raffle to win a prize package that included Celtics tickets and a $150 Tavern in the Square gift certificate.

They also received a $50 Amazon gift certificate and a $25 Door Dash gift certificate.

Incentives were provided by a grant from Mass League of Community Health Centers.