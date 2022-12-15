NEAD Holds Challenge in Basketball Bonanza

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) following a two-year absence has reorganized its Bonanza at the Nazzaro Community Center.

“Youth age 3-8 fill the gym for three hours of basketball drills and skills and most of all a fun filled night,” NEAD member John Romano said.

The popular event drew about 45 participants along with 10 teen workers from the Center.

Awards were presented in several categories. Medals or basketballs or both depending on what events were won. Awards were donated by Mickey “Fud” Giannasoli.

Following the Bonanza, everyone was treated to pizza donated by Rocco’s Cucina and Bar and a free raffle to win Celtics merchandise.

Participants also received T-shirts and water bottles donated by Representative Aaron Michlewitz and a NEAD backpack containing information on drugs.

NEAD thanked Center Director Alicia Simpson and her staff for use of the facility and helping make the Bonanza a success. Michelle Deveau and Manny Montrond.

Other volunteers included: Adam Moniz, Patricia Romano, Marilyn Fitzgerald and Mary O’Neill.

NEAD board members Mike Giannasoli, BPD Police Officer Frank Ciampa, and Fitzgerald, Olivia Scimeca and John Romano also helped out.