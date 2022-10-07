FOCCP Inspires Renewed Support

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have and continue to provide residents with the opportunity to savor summer and early fall special pleasures of the park, the vibrant harbor activities, cooling fountains, colorful gardens and lively entertainment.

After two-years of social restrictions, FOCCP’s membership motto for 2022 has been to restore in park events and programs to reconnect with the community.

FOCCP’s goal, through its membership and sponsors is to inspire renewed support for the special park.

Nazzaro Center Programs

Many activities and programs are or will be available at the Nazzaro Community Center for North End youth, adults and seniors. Call the Center at 617-635-5166 for a schedule of ongoing or upcoming events.

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will conduct its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 13. Agenda, time and location to be announced. All residents are welcome to participate.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next monthly public meeting will be held on Zoom on Monday, October 10 at 7 PM. Agenda to be announced all residents are welcome to participate.

FOCCP Fall Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) is organized another family friendly fall Festival at the park for Saturday, October 15 from 12 noon to 3:30 PM.

The event features Curious George bearing gifts and prizes, magic, storytelling, facepainting, October theme games and crafts, dancing with Minions, lawn games and giant bubbles.

FOCCP Cleanup Crew

Every Monday morning, weather permitting, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) cleanup crew meets at 9 AM and picks up debris from the sidewalks, stairs, flowerbeds, monuments, playgrounds and grassy areas around the park.

FOCCP has pick up tools, brooms and trash bags for the project. The crew can always use more help. Show up at the shed for the necessary tools.

FOCCP Members Treat Gardens

Adjusting to the summer heat wave and drought, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) enjoyed and adjusted to the situation by starting the Sunday gardening a little earlier to beat the heat and provide watering of the plants by hand.

This season, challenges were made easier with the addition of new volunteers joining the group.

New Ferry Service

The MBTA has started a new ferry service project that will operate between East Boston at Lewis Mall and downtown Boston at Long Wharf. Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee said, “This ferry service will be a critical link in further activating the inner Harbor and connecting the North End and East Boston.”

NEAA Flag Football Registration

A North End Athletic Association Flag Football program (6 weeks) has started on Friday nights at Puopolo Park starting.

The program is being coordinated by Stephen Siciliano and is not a drop off program.

Grades 3-6 will play from 6 PM to 6:45 PM. Grades 7-10 will play from 7 PM to 7:45 PM.

There is a $20 fee for each participant. Payments can be made payable by check or money order to NEAA and can be dropped off at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street attention Stephen Siciliano.

Venmo payments to @JR baseball 63 and note flag football.

No cleats are permitted on the field. Sneakers or turf shoes only. More specific rules are on the website.

“If you know about is that maybe interested in participating, pass on this information,” Siciliano said.

Volunteers are needed and are required to complete a CORI check.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

Every year, National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 to October 15 to recognize the immense contributions that Hispanic and Latino Americans bring to our city and country and celebrate their rich cultures and histories.

According to the 2020 Census, there are over 62 million Hispanic and Latino Americans here in the United States. In Massachusetts they make up 12.8% of the state’s population, and in Boston they comprise 19.5% of the population.

Hispanic and Latino Americans contribute significantly to the City of Boston. Small businesses, laborers, teachers, police officers, restaurants and Elected Officials make up an indispensable part of our city’s workforce, keep our city and economy running, and have helped our city grow strong.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, paying tribute to the Hispanic and Latino community in Boston.

News and Notes From Russell Museum

The roof garden of the Russell Museum on Cambridge Streeti n Boston is looking lush and green thanks to the new plants that were added this month. Please visit.

Officials are pleased to announce that beginning the week of Oct. 10, the Russell Museum will be open four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, from 10 am to 2 pm. Unfortunately, the Ether Dome continues to remain closed to the public.

———

As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc along the Southern coasts, we are reminded that September is National Preparedness Month. The MGH is an old hand at preparing for disasters. Take a look at some the pages of this 1942 hospital air raid and casualty preparedness pamphlet from the hospital’s archives. It provides detailed instructions for staff in how to plan for casualties during disasters and touts that “An Emergency Prepared For Ceases to be an Emergency.” These instructions could not have been timelier; later that year, a devastating fire at the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub would shatter the city. The hospital’s high level of disaster preparedness was a key factor in managing and treating those who were hurt in the fire and admitted to the MGH.

———

The Russell Museum lecture series will resume next month. We will send you the schedule soon. These lectures will remain virtual for the time being. We will keep you updated on changes on our website www.russellmuseum.org.

As always, we are interested in hearing from you. Please write to us at [email protected] with any questions, concerns or news you might have.

Local Post Office Will Be Closed for the Holiday

Post Offices across the Commonwealth will be closed on Monday, October 10, in honor of the federal holiday Columbus Day. Retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery of mail on October 10. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, October 11.

You can celebrate by exploring an expansive offering of job opportunities and discovering a new career path at usps.com/careers. Join the proud ranks of postal employees nationwide who take pride in being a part of America’s most trusted federal agency.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.