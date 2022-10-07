Autism Speaks Invites Greater Boston To Walk

The Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at Boston Common, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – you’re invited!

The Greater Boston Walk will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the following location:

Boston Common

115 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02116

There are many ways to participate nationwide. To find an event in your area that meets your needs, go to autismspeaks.org/walk to learn more.

In the US, autism affects 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults. Autism Speaks is

dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for people with autism and their families. Autism Speaks has aided more than 26 million people with free resources, services and support. The Walk raises vital funds that empower us to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support to meet urgent needs today and create a kinder, more inclusive world.

To join the conversation on social by finding @autismspeaks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and using #AutismSpeaksWalk.