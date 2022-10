The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Fall Soccer Program is underway at Puopolo Park and will run until November 12.

Over 180 children between the ages of 4-12, girls and boys are participating.

There are 20 teams in the program, 6 volunteer coaches, 19 sponsors a commission and two deputies.

Games are played each week starting at 9am and run through 12:30pm (weather permitting).

Practices are held on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.