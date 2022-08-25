National Health Center Week Celebrated at New Health

A free community National Health Center Week celebration took place at NEW Health Charlestown.

The event was open to everyone and included back to school COVID 19 vaccination clinic and tours with local dignitaries and civic leaders.

They visited the roof-top garden and the community fridge, key components of the robust food security program.

The annual event serves to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers over the past five decades.

Participants also enjoyed complementary pizza, ice cream, face painting, entertainment for children and a gift card raffle was held.

A fundraising campaign was launched to support the health Center, so it can continue serving the community.