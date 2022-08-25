Scibelli Named NEW Health CEO

NEW Health has appointed Vincenzo Scibelli as new Executive Officer.

Scibelli has been serving as Interim CEO since Jim Luisi retired after 30 years in the role.

Prior, Scibelli was the Health Center Operations Officer. He has been with NEW Health since 1992 in a variety of roles.

Parisi Hurls No-Hitter

North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Dodges baseball ace Alex Parisi hurled a no-hitter during the second game of the 31st annual La Festa Baseball Exchange held in North Adams.

It was the first-no-hitter in the history of the exchange.

Parisi struck out 17 batterers during his terrific performance on the mound.

Cutillo Park Renovations Will Occur

Back in June, the City of Boston Park Department advised residents that construction for the renovation of Cutillo Park was out to bid in over the next ten weeks a contract would be finalized, and construction would probably begin in eight weeks.

While that has happened, city officials told the Review that they are still planning design measure to be cleaned-up but the project at Cutillo Park is still going to occur.

The department will be in contact with the residents and the Cutillo Park Committee to update the renovation plans.

NEWRA Meeting

The next monthly public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will be) will be held on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM. Location and agenda to be announced.

Crescent Garden at Columbus Park

Since 2003, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) horticultural volunteers have maintained the Crescent Garden in the park.

Twelve gardening volunteers attend to the garden during the season.

A combination of perennial plants makes up the garden, daffodils, summer perennials, Spirer and ornamental grasses and a few annuals added for a pop of color all season, and daylilies are provided by the Boston Pox Department.

FOCCP is now adding North American Native Perennials to the garden, including Echinacea, coreopsis, Rudbeckia, Muhly Grass and Achiller.

The group invites FOCCP members to participate on Wednesday mornings from 8 AM to 9:30 AM or Sunday mornings from 9 AM to 11 AM.

No experience necessary. Bring a pair of gardening gloves and wear closed toe shoes. FOCCP will supply the tools and guidance.

Greenway’s North Meadow Opens

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has opened the North Meadows on The Greenway.

It’s the newest park space in Boston’s contemporary public park, formally known as Parcel 2.

The site is located where Boston’s West End, Bulfinch Triangle and North End meet and boarded by North Washington Street, Rip Valenti Way and Beverly Street, North Meadow on The Greenway is a site of constant reinventions.