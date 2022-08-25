News Briefs

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” Screening on USS Constitution

USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum are hosting a series of free public Summer Movie Nights aboard the Ship this summer, including Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World on Friday, August 26, 8:00 p.m., with gates opening at 7:00 p.m.

Before the movie begins, guests will have a chance to participate in hands-on activities with Museum Educators and hear from Museum Public Historian, Carl Herzog.

Herzog will discuss how “Old Ironsides” is an apropos location to view Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, as USS Constitution was the inspiration for Acheron, the fictional French ship that torments Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) throughout the movie. The similarities include Constitution’s design, construction, and reputation after defeating the British. He will also detail the film’s impressively accurate portrayal of life and battle in the age of sail, including a depiction of naval warfare in the period, and contrasts between British and American naval life on board.

“Old Ironsides’” crew screens each film on a projector for guests with the ship as a backdrop.

The events will be first come, first served due to space. General seating is available, and guests may bring their own chairs and blankets to use while viewing the movie.

Movie titles, dates, and times for upcoming Summer Movie Nights are available on the Museum’s website.

All guests age 18 and older are required to show a valid state or federal-issued photo I.D. or passport to board the Ship.

About the USS Constitution Museum

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by offering award-winning exhibits where all ages can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage visitors in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. The Museum is open seven days a week with a pay-what-you-wish admission policy, and the Virtual Museum is open 24/7. The USS Constitution Museum is a 2022 winner in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice in the “Best History Museum” category and Boston Parents Paper’s Family Favorites in the “Historic Sites & Tours” and “Museums & Attractions” categories. For more information, visit usscm.org.