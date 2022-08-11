Skating Academy Opens Registration for Fall Classes

The Skating Academy, The Skating Club of Boston’s Learn to Skate USA program, opened their fall registration on Wednesday, August 3. As New England’s premier ice skating school, The Skating Academy offers top-quality instruction and small group ice skating lessons for children and adults using the Learn to Skate USA curriculum endorsed by U.S. Figure Skating and USA Hockey.

The Skating Academy offers classes across nine campuses including Boston’s iconic Boston Common Frog Pond and at the all-new Norwood skating facility. Other locations include Boston/Newton area, Boston’s North End, Brookline, Dedham, Fenway, Somerville and West Roxbury.

The Skating Academy teaches both figure and hockey-style skating focusing on the correct techniques and benefits of physical fitness. Participants skate for recreational purposes and to advance in the competitive worlds of figure skating and hockey. In addition, The Skating Academy features professional coaches some of whom are former Olympic athletes.

“As a former Team USA member, Olympian and a current coaching professional, one of my greatest joys is teaching the next generation of skaters the proper fundamentals. There is no better place to learn how to skate than The Skating Academy,” said Simon Shnapir, a coach at The Skating Academy and 2014 Olympian.

For more information on The Skating Academy and to register for a class, check out https://skatingacademy.org/registertoday/.

The Skating Club of Boston, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation, is the third-oldest skating club in the country and a founding member of U.S. Figure Skating. The mission of The Skating Club of Boston is to be the leader in advancing participation, education and excellence in all disciplines of skating for people of all ages, abilities and means. In addition to managing numerous training programs, the Club produces many local, national and international competitions. It also manages the Boston Common Frog Pond in a year-round partnership with the Boston Parks Department. Its Skating Academy, New England’s premiere skating school, offers skating instruction for children and adults of all ages, with nine campuses in the Boston and Metro Boston region. More information about the Club and its programs can be found at www.scboston.org. Classes are offered in the Fenway at The Rink at 401 Park and in the North End at DCR Steriti Memorial Rink.