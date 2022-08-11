Sheafe Street Occupancy Change

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association’s Zoning and Licensing Committee met on Tuesday, July 26 at the Mariners House regarding a request by the owner of 17 Sheafe Street seeking an occupancy change.

Plans call for a change from a 6 unit to a 7-unit residential dwelling.

The additional unit will be by converting the existing basement and first floor duplex unit into two separate units.

The building will also be renovated.

Under the August Moon

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will be the site of Under the August Moon on Sunday, August 14 at 7:30pm.

Meet and greet. Live music featuring the Black Sea Salsa Combo. A walk through the Labyrinth, placing ribbons on the Wishing Tree and enjoying sparkling seltzers and deserts.

Last Two Movies at Columbus Park

Sunday Night Movie Series, hosted by Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) continues on August 14 at 8:10pm with Selma and August 21 at 8pm with Batman Begins.

FOCCP invites everyone to join them at the park, bring blankets, chairs or plan a picnic.

Free popcorn compliments of Joe’s Waterfront while supplies last.

Two Baseball Games Conclude NEAD Festival

The North End Against Drugs Family Fun Festival will conclude with two baseball games at Puopolo Park between the North End and North Adams.

This is the 31st annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange.

Games are scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at 4pm and Sunday, August 14 at 10am.

Over the years, there has been some great baseball played during this special event.

Go home team!

North End Feasts

Upcoming North End Feasts and processions

Madonna Della Cava, Hanover and Battery Streets, August 12, 13, 14. Opens Friday at 7pm, Sunday procession 1pm.

Madonna del Soccorso (Fisherman’s Feast) August 18, 19, 20, 21 Fleet and Lewis Streets. Sunday procession 1pm, flight of the angel 8pm.

Saint Lucy’s August 25 Thacher and Endicott Streets, Sunday procession 12pm.

Saint Anthony’s August 26, 27, 28 Endicott and Thacher Streets, Sunday procession 12pm.

Saint Rosalia di Palermo, September 1 North Square, procession 1pm.