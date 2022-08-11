Coletta Calls for Better Coordination of Construction and Utility Permits

If you live in the North End you know when it is time for utility companies to do some work in the neighborhood streets are closed, rerouted and parking is reduced.

This is nothing new in the North End and residents have long complained that once one utility company comes in and digs up a street it’s only a matter of time before another utility company is digging up the same street a few months later to do work on water mains or electrical cables.

This week Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta put forth a Council Order hoping to address the lack of coordination between utility companies when it comes to digging up the neighborhood’s streets and inconveniencing numerous residents.

Co-sponsored with Council President Ed Flynn, Coletta offered an order for a hearing in the council regarding the coordination of construction and utility permits.

“Residential construction work and public utility work that occur at a higher volume within the same blocks can create a negative impact in a neighborhood” said Coletta. “Residents have limited parking, conflicting detour delays, and limited notice about projects issued on the same timeline. These are important nuts and bolts issues that can affect a resident’s quality of life and I hope to work with my colleagues on the council to find a solution where we can minimize overlap of projects.”

Coletta said the Boston City Council will hold a hearing at a later date through the appropriate committee to discuss the coordination of issuance of construction and utility work projects and that the Boston Transportation Department, the Department of Public Works, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, and other relevant departments be invited to testify. In addition, utility companies such as Eversource, Verizon, National Grid, and Comcast will be invited to testify.

For additional information about the Utility Coordination Hearing Order, including how to testify, please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected]