Community Group Pose Question on 700-Foot Development

A letter of concern, public input and an informational process has been sent to the Boston Planning and Development Agency by several local groups to the possible development of a 700-foot building at 251 Causeway Street and 120, 126 and 132 North Washington Street in the Bulfinch Triangle section of the West End.

The groups also asked the BPDA to affirm Mayor Michelle Wu’s commitment for structural changes that will elevate city planning reform development process and bringing more public transparency and involvement to the City’s growth and future.

Apparently, both groups became aware of an owner/development proposal to redevelop 251 Causeway Street and adjacent properties along North Washington Street.

They have requested early public notice of any future conversations or other interaction with the developer and seek information about the development proposal.

Reportedly, the groups learned of the possible proposal from certain stakeholders.

The neighborhood activist groups posed several other questions relating to zoning, height and floor area ration, FAR.