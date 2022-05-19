North End Library Activities

Friday Movies

Starting Friday, May 20 at 2 PM, Barry Marshall of Emerson College will introduce four lesser-known films noir gems and lead a discussion afterwards.

Mah Jong

On Thursdays at 11 AM Mah Jong will return starting on June 2.

Teresa O’Connell will teach new players at a special beginners table. Bring your own 2022 card.

Book Club

Book Club will be held the 4th Wednesday at 6 PM. This month, May 25 the book is All the Old Knives, by all Olin Steinhauser.

Adult Chess Club

Chess Club for Adults will be held Mondays at noon. No prior experience. Designed for adults and features a volunteer instructor.

Children’s Programming

Story Time will be held on Tuesdays at 11 AM. Join librarian Ashley for songs and stories in the Children’s Room. Program recommended for toddlers and preschoolers but young children are welcome.

Summer Reading

Summer Reading is coming in July. Check with staff of visit www.bpl.org for more information in coming weeks about activities, events and prizes.

Armenian Heritage Park 10th Anniversary

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

In celebration, a benefit to support the Legacy Fund to care for the maintenance of the park will be held in September at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

The park features an abstract sculpture which is reconfigured annually.

A Labyrinth, a circle winding path paved in the grass with inlayed stone.

A Reflecting Pool of Water that rises as a single jet stream in the center of the Labyrinth.

Art, Science and Commerce is etched around the Labyrinth circle.

The park is a gift from Armenian Americans to the City of Boston and the state.

New Librarian at North End Library

The North End Library has a new librarian, Catherine Halpin.

She grew up in Weston Massachusetts after graduating from UMass Amherst, she moved to Portland Oregon.

A library lover from childhood, Halpin, came back east for her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science at Simmons College.

Halpin has worked at public libraries in Cambridge, Newton and Watertown and with the Boston Public Library since 2011 and came to the North End library after serving as the Interim Bracd Liberian at the South End Branch.

“She selected the North End in order to emphasize connecting with patrons and getting back to teaching and hands on activities,” according to Friends of the North End Library.

NEWNC Tables Snow Hill Street Proposal

A proposal by the owner of 47-48 Snow Hill St. to add a one-story addition to the existing three-story building and to build a roof deck was tabled by the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at the May 9 public meeting.

Tabling the proposal would allow the owner to discuss his height plans with Hull Street residents who were concerned, according to NEWNC.

First Woman Sexton at Old North

For the first time in the 300-year history of the Old North Church a woman will hold the position of Sexton.

Thirty-two-year-old Chelsea Millsap will begin her tenure managing a major renovation and restoration of the crypt underneath Boston’s oldest surviving and operational church.

The project is expected to be completed by this coming Halloween.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Millsap brings a decade of experience in fire prevention, security technology and project management to the church.

Rep. Michlewitz FOCCP Guest Speaker

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz was the guest speaker at the recent Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) meeting.

“Aaron is a very active member of the community and a good friend of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP),” the community group noted.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2009 and currently serves as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, leading the work on the state’s annual budget.

Mirabella Pool Registration to be Announced

Once again, the Nazzaro Community Center, under the direction of the City of Boston, will manage the Mirabella Pool this summer.

COVID 19 concerns drastically change the way the pool was utilized last summer. The pandemic forced the City to impose tough rules and regulations to make the site safer for everyone.

Registration, rules and regulations will be announced by the Nazzaro Center.

Old North Book Discussion

Old North Church and Historic Site will host an in-person discussion with author Julie Flavell’s new book, “The Howe Dynasty” on Tuesday, June 7 from 6-7:30 PM at the church.

The book provides groundbreaking reinterpretation of one of the 18 century Britain’s most famous military families that forced people to imagine the Revolutionary War in ways that would have been previously inconceivable.

To register visit www.oldnorth.com/events.

Friends of N.E. Library Meeting

Friends of the North End Library held a meeting to plan programs to offer at the library.

The Friends wanted to hear ideas on what the public would like to see and/or happen at the local facility. They wanted to gather input from North End patrons.

What did patrons miss when the library was closed and what they wanted that was totally new that could happen at the Parmenter Street library.

FOCCP Elects Officers

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) at the quarterly meeting elected the following offices:

President Joanne Hayes Rines, Vice President Ann Babbitt, Treasurer Allison Seavey, Clerk John O’Reilly and Director-at-Large Suzanne Lavoie and Patricia Sabbey.

Four years FOCCP has helped maintain and provide community activities at the well-used park.

BCYF Nazzaro Community Center Now Open

The two month lead paint remediation project at BCYF Nazzaro Community Center in the North End is complete and the center is opened on Monday, May 16.

The lead removal project included scraping loose and flaking lead paint on ceilings and stabilizing areas, leaving areas ready for paint, and cleaning rooms by HEPA vacuuming and TSP wash. Lead removal work has been safely completed in the gym, second floor rooms and hallway, the staircase, and areas of the exterior.

To celebrate the reopening and share programming updates, center staff are planning an event on Thursday, May 26 beginning at 4 p.m. with food and games. BCYF will have more to share as the event gets closer.