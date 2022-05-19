Cutillo Park Still on Hold

One of the reasons the renovation of Cutillo Park on Richmond Street, North End has been on hold is the determination of constructing a hotel on Cross Street, adjacent to the park.

The development of the hotel has been approved by the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA).

Apparently, the owners of the hotel have made a commitment to donate some funding to the rehab of the park. The amount has not been confirmed, so it appears plans are on hold.

City officials told the Review that one way or another the rehab of the local park will take place and they will continue to work with the about is and other residents to determine what will be placed in the park and the design.

Once a haven for nighttime drug users, Cutillo Park was a hindrance to the community.