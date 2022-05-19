No Contest for NEWNC Election

Only six residents filed nomination papers to become candidates for six openings on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC), resulting in another no contest for the third consecutive year.

Once again, all the candidates that turned in papers will be placed on the Council for a two-year term.

Each year, half the Council seats (6) are up for election to the only community group elected by residents to represent the community at City Hall.

NEWNC meets once a month to deal with requests, proposals and issues that relate to the neighborhood.

Lack of community interest is the general feeling for the lower number of candidates to conduct a competitive election.

NEWNC did everything possible to attract candidates to seek a seat on the Board.

The group held a “meet the candidates” day at DeFilippo Park to attempt to make the community aware of the annual election, according to Tania Lee Green, NEWNC Election Chair.

The six candidates that will become Counsel members are: Joel Faller, Rory Harrington, Marie Simboli, Kevin Fleming, Amy Pollutro and Kendra Berardi.