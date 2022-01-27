NEAA Baseball Registration Underway

“Playing baseball in the sunshine seems a million miles away, but it will be here before we know it,” North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said before he announced registration for various programs that are currently underway.

Last year’s baseball season was a total success and the NEAA wants to get things going early for the 2022 schedule for several baseball programs.

“We are looking forward to planning another baseball season on our new field where children and youth of all ages can participate in learning and playing the game at all levels,” Martignetti said.

Registration deadline is March 1 with a payment of $50 due by March 8.

Registration forms are available on NEAABaseball.org. Mail to:

NEAA c/o John Romano, 30 North Bennett Street, Boston, MA 02113 or drop off at the Nazzaro Community Center, NEAA mailbox.

Age limit is determined as of April 30, 2022.

Baseball Programs are listed below:

Age 4 Instructional League Sunday Mornings 9:30-10:30am: Boys and Girls

Age 5 T-Ball League Sunday Mornings 10:30-11:30am: Boys and Girls

Age 6-8 Minor League. Coach pitched to start and eventually player pitched if possible; Mon thru Thursday starting at 5:30: Boys and Girls

Age 9-12 Major League. Mon thru Thurs starting at 6pm. Despite our best efforts to grow our girls softball program we have not been successful. Therefore we will roll the girls into our Major League. They used to be in there for years until we tried to start softball and pulled them out. If any girl is interested in softball only please reach out to me and I will put you in touch with Coach Chuck.

Baseball ages 4-12 starts practicing in April with opening day being 4/30 and finishes at the end of June. This year, if we have enough interest we will also offer some form of summer baseball to take place in July and August.

Age 12-13 LTA Dodgers. Play starts end of June and ends August 14th

Age 14-15 LTA Dodgers. Play starts end of June and ends August 14th

The Dodgers will depend on how many players we have. If we don’t have enough 12-13s for the 13U team we will add them to the 15U team.