Tunnel of Love in the Waterfront to Open Soon

In early February, the 15th annual Tunnel of Love complete with romantic music under the center trellis, colorful and fun conversation hearts along the trellis and the Walkway of Hearts, takes place.

Each year, thousands of people and tourists strolled through the Tunnel of Love located at Christopher Columbus Park taking pictures and dancing to the love songs playing.

“When our Art Curator Robyn Reed created the first Tunnel of Love and 2018, we thought how wonderful it would be if we could spread the concept throughout the North End and Waterfront every February to encourage people to visit and our local businesses,” FOCCP President Joanne Haynes Rines said.

The Love Park has expanded this year to Faneuil Hall Marketplace for more photo opportunities.

Boston Harbor Now is hosting a photo campaign, encouraging people to capture and share images of Finding The love on the Waterfront.