NEAA Early Baseball Registration

With snow still on the ground, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has announced an early 2022 baseball registration for all programs.

Deadline for filing is March 1. Entrance fee is $50, due by March 8.

Log on to NEAABaseball.org for more details including the various programs available.

Guest Speakers at NEWRA Meeting

Three guest speakers at the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) February 10 monthly meeting.

The new North End Liaison Caira D’Amico from the City of Boston Neighborhood Service Center will be speaking.

Also speaking the two District 1 Boston City Councilor candidates Gabriella Coletta and Tonya Delaio.

New Health Offers Pandemic Assistance

While the battle to assist the general public against the ongoing impacts of the COVID pandemic continues by medical organizations throughout the country, locally, the North End Waterfront Health (New Health) is doing everything it can to raise awareness and provide needed services to the neighborhood.

New Health continues to provide day to day assistance, while dealing with pandemic issues.

RMV Extends Use of State-Owned Vehicles for Road Tests

Mass Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has extended the use of state-owned vehicles for road testing into 2022 for Class D road testing services through April 30, delaying the return to use private passenger vehicles for road test.

Since June 2020, RMV has deployed a fleet of Commonwealth owned vehicles for road test due to the pandemic, health and safety protocols.

Applicants with scheduled Class D appointments in the new year will be notified by email notifying them of the system and how it works.

Mayor Seeks Public Priorities Requests

Mayor Michele Wu is working on crafting an agenda for this year and is seeking what Boston residents’ priorities are, to build and create an agenda that addresses the issues that matter most.

Send to: www.micheleforboston.com.

Valentine’s Day Donations for Seniors

North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) is seeking donations to help make Valentine’s Day special for local seniors, due to the cancellation of its annual Valentine’s Day Party.

The site is collecting: supermarket gift cards, individual boxes of chocolates, toiletries (for example) soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more.

To make a donation call 617-523-8125.

NSC Names Sidell Partner of the Year

Robin Sidell of North Street Grill has been named partner of the month by the North and/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) for generously making and delivering countless meals to seniors located at a Ausonia Apartments and Villa Michelangelo.

“We can always count on Robin as a partner and involved friend,” said Maria Stella Gulla the Center’s Director. “Our clients were thrilled to see the arrival of a hot lunch.”

New Online MBTA Youth Pass

A new digital Youth Pass application is available online at mbta.com/youthpass/apply.

The new secure online application makes it fast, simple and easy to apply and is available in several languages.

Other applications will be expanded to MBTA’s free and reduced fare programs.

Columbus Park Events Planned

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) are planning for upcoming events and activities according to President Joanne Hayes Rines.

Planned:

• A spring playground cleanup.

• The Horticultural Committee and other volunteers will begin working in the gardens.

• Summer Sunday Night Movies in the park.

• An Independence Day Celebration and much more

Armenian Heritage Park Celebrates Black History

In celebration of Black History, the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will present a virtual African Bridge Network update on Wednesday, February 2 at 10 AM.

Celebrating African Heritage Chefs from the Old Way will demonstrate signature dishes.

Age Friendly Boston joins Old Ways and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in celebrating the culinary traditions of Africa.

NEWNC Supports Full Liquor License Transfer

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at its January meeting unanimously supported a request by Good Times Hospitality, LLC application to transfer the all-alcohol beverages restaurant license located at 266 Commercial Street (previously Four Winds) at the same location.

At Large Boston City Councilor Ruthzee addressed the Council on various topics.

The next NEWNC public monthly meeting will be held on Monday, February 14 at 7 PM.